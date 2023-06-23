For partnership between India and US, ‘even the sky is not the limit’: PM Modi

Washington/ New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the US - the two biggest democracies of the world, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity as he asserted that for the partnership between the two countries, “even the sky is not the limit”.



Modi made the remarks during a joint press conference with President Biden after his one-on-one meeting which was followed by delegation-level talks at the White House.

“For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit. The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. “I’m sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world,” he added.

PM Modi expressed his surprise regarding the statements made about discrimination against religious minorities, emphasizing the deeply ingrained democratic values in both India and America.

The PM highlighted that democracy is an integral part of their national identity and shared heritage, flowing through their veins and spirits. Modi affirmed that democracy is not just a concept but a living reality manifested in their constitutions and governments.

PM Modi said “Regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there’s absolutely no space for discrimination”.

There is no democracy in absence of human rights, he added.

Modi said that India and America are walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism, and added that during his talks with President Biden, the two sides have agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross border terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region is our shared priority. “We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world,” he added. “We have also decided that like trusted partners the US and India will prepare a reliable, secure, resilient global supply chain and value chain, amid global uncertainties.”

Earlier, President Biden said India and the US should work and lead together given the challenges and opportunities facing the world.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a grand welcome as he arrived at the White House on his maiden pomp-filled state visit on Thursday to hold high-level talks with President Joe Biden, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations.

PM Modi was received by US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House.

A lavish display of the bilateral relationship marked by marching bands and a 21-gun salute to Modi on the South Lawn. The two national anthems were played during the ceremony.

Both the leaders shook hands with dignitaries present there.

Indian-Americans, who gathered at the South Lawn, chanted “USA USA” ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi Modi’.

Biden in his welcome speech described the US-India ties as a defining relationship.

Biden explained in detail the bilateral relationship and why it is important for not only India, the US and the rest of the world as well.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for the friendship and greeted Indian-Americans filled with enthusiasm.

“The welcome is an honour and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India and for the 4 million Indian-Americans living in the US,” the Prime Minister said.

He spoke about the common values of India and the United States.

India and US. are committed to working together for global good, peace and prosperity, he said.

“I am confident that our conversation would be very positive and useful,” he added.

First Lady Jill Biden held Prime Minister Modi’s hand as she took him inside.

Modi and Biden held a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

Joint production of fighter jet engines in India:

In a landmark pact, GE Aerospace inked a MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II -- Tejas.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this.

The agreement will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the IAF as part of the LCA-Mk-II programme.

Armed drones:

India and the US are expected to announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 “Reaper” armed drones by India, a move which would further bolster India’s national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China.

The General Atomics MQ-9 “Reaper” can carry 500 per cent more payload and has nine times the horsepower in comparison to the earlier MQ-1 Predator.

Space:

India and the US are collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024.

India has also decided to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration, and NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.

Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. It is an American-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

Business:

Prime Minister Modi invited American chip maker Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India as the country provides competitive advantages in various parts of the product’s supply chain. He also invited Applied Materials to India for development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities.

Modi also invited General Electric to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

Diplomacy:

The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle to boost people-to-people relationships.

H-1B visa:

The US is set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, a significant decision that would help thousands of Indian professionals staying in America to continue with their jobs without the hassle of travelling overseas for the renewal of their work visas.

The much-sought-after H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.