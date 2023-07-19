For NDA, alliance is not compulsion but a sign of contribution: Modi

New Delhi: In a recent address at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the ‘United Opposition’ and emphasised that the NDA coalition is driven by ‘contribution’ rather than ‘compulsion’. The meeting, attended by 38 political parties, holds significance as it precedes the upcoming general elections scheduled for early next year.



PM Modi emphasised that the NDA’s political agenda focuses on uniting the country and transcending divisions based on caste and creed. He expressed concerns about political alliances that are formed based on corruption, the decisions of specific families or caste-based politics in certain regions, which he believes cause significant harm to the nation. PM Modi highlighted the NDA’s foundation in 1998, formed to establish political stability in the face of previous government collapses.

Emphasising the importance of a stable government for the nation’s development and progress, Modi described the policy and decisions of the incumbent NDA government as ‘classic’. He coined the acronym ‘NDA’ as representing ‘New India-Development-Aspiration of people and region’. The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s progress under the NDA rule, stating that the country’s economy has improved from 10th to 5th place globally and even expressed confidence that it will rank third in its upcoming term.

The PM assured the NDA allies at the meeting that while he may make mistakes, he would never act with ill intentions. He cited examples such as Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs), Jan Dhan accounts, and the removal of fake beneficiaries to demonstrate how the NDA government has curtailed the exploitation of the poor, rampant during the previous UPA regime. He also spoke about the government’s commitment to poverty eradication, citing reports from Niti Aayog and the World Bank, which indicate that millions of people have been lifted out of poverty.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the NDA would secure over 50 percent of the votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He attributed the NDA’s respectful treatment of opponents to the principle of ‘desh seva’ (service to the nation).

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of opposition leaders, such as former President Pranab Mukherjee, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Sharad Pawar, who were honoured during the NDA regime with prestigious awards like the Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards.

With the NDA meeting laying the groundwork for the upcoming elections, political observers are closely watching how the NDA coalition and the opposition alliance will shape the political landscape in the months ahead. The battle for power and the promise of continued development remain key factors that will influence the electoral outcome.

The NDA meeting saw the participation of 38 political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras-led), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Apna Dal (Soneylal), National People’s Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, All Jharkhand Students Union, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Mizo National Front, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, Naga People’s Front, Nagaland, Republican Party of India (Athawale), Asom Gana Parishad, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Tamil Maanila Congress, United People’s Party Liberal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Jannayak Janta Party, Prahar Janshakti Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jan Surajya Shakti Party, Kuki People’s Alliance, United Democratic Party (Meghalaya), Hill State People’s Democratic Party, Nishad Party, All India NR Congress, HAM, Jana Sena party, Haryana Lokhit Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, Kerala Kamaraj Congress, Puthiya Tamilagam, Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Paswan) and the Gorkha National Liberation Front.