Followed for 1.5 km, abused for her identity: Nagaland Dr attacked in UP

Gorakhpur (UP): A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland, posted at AIIMS Gorakhpur, was allegedly subjected to racial slurs, stalking and sexual assault by three men near the institute on the night of February 22, triggering strong reactions from the medical community and political leaders.



The doctor, who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, was returning to the campus from Orion Mall on Sunday evening when the accused allegedly began following her. According to the complaint, the men trailed her for nearly 1.5 kilometres, making obscene remarks and racially discriminatory comments linked to her northeastern origin, before confronting her near Gate Number 2 of the institute, close to the Army camp, around 8 pm.

Police said one of the accused allegedly removed his shirt in an attempt to intimidate her, while another touched her inappropriately. When the doctor raised an alarm, the three men fled the spot. In a subsequent statement, the police added that the accused also abused her and threatened to kill her when she protested.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said a case was registered at the AIIMS police station. “CCTV footage has helped identify a motorcycle linked to the accused. Four police teams have been formed to track them down,” he said earlier, adding that strict action would be taken.

Later, police confirmed that two of the accused, Suraj Gupta and Amrit Vishwakarma, both residents of Deoria district, have been arrested. The case has been registered under sections 74, 296(a), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with assault on a woman with intent to outrage modesty, obscene acts, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

The incident was highlighted on social media by the National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS and INIs, which described it as a “shocking case of racial harassment and sexual assault.” In a post on X, the federation said the attack left the doctor in “deep shock, humiliation and trauma,” noting that she was violated near her own workplace.

Political condemnation followed soon after. Conrad Sangma called the incident “deeply shameful” and urged firm action. “Racial and sexual abuse of a resident doctor from Nagaland is not what a civilized nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters too,” he wrote on X.

Police said further action will follow as the investigation continues, while doctors’ bodies reiterated demands for stronger safety measures for medical professionals, especially women and those from the Northeast, working outside their home states.