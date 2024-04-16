'Flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes: Uddhav attacks BJP

Mumbai: In a veiled attack on the BJP-led central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his party's 'flaming torch' election symbol will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime in the country.

Addressing a press conference after releasing a song to promote the party's poll symbol, Thackeray said a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, comprising the Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, will be released soon.

He said the Congress has already released its manifesto and aspects related to Maharashtra will be incorporated in the MVA's joint manifesto.

"The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now, the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime," Thackeray said.

Last year the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Andheri bypoll using the flaming torch symbol, the former chief minister said.

Last year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted a bow and arrow symbol and original Shiv Sena to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena and flaming torch to the Uddhav-led faction of the party.