Five Tejas jets ready for delivery to IAF: HAL

New Delhi: State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said five Tejas light combat aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force. In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The delivery of the jets are facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its aero engines to power the jets. "The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications," a spokesperson of the aerospace major said. "An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the official said, adding all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an "expedited manner". Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles. The spokesperson said the HAL is in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest. "The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans," she added. "HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year," the spokesperson sa The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons have gone down to 30 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.