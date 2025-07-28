Five militants involved in extortion activity arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to three proscribed outfits involved in extortion activity from Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Monday. Three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei) were arrested from Imphal East district on Sunday, they said.

Two of them were arrested from Huidrom village while they were on their way to a brick field to collect extortion money. Another was later arrested from Kairang Maning Leikai area upon their disclosure, the police said. An active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) was arrested from Thoubal district. A KCP (MFL) militant was arrested from his residence at Eshingthembi Mapan in Imphal East district.