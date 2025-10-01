Five militants from banned outfits arrested in Manipur districts

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to different banned outfits from Manipur's Imphal East and Imphal West districts, police said on Wednesday. Two active cadres of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were arrested from the foothills of Mongjam village in Imphal East district on Tuesday. They have been identified as Ngangbam Nishan Meitei (24) and Thongam Pariton Singh (38), police said. A cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) was held at the Khabam Lamkhai crossing in the same district. He has been identified as Ningombam Ajit Singh (25), police said.

Security forces also arrested an active cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army. He has been identified as Longjam Thoi Thoi Meitei (32) of Thongju Pechu Lampak in Imphal East district. Laishram Lamyanba Meitei (35), an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei), was arrested from the Uripok Sorbon Thingel area in Imphal West district on Monday, they said. Meanwhile, security forces recovered one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine, 12 assorted cartridges, 80 empty cases, one bulletproof plate, one bulletproof cover and several pieces of combat attire, police said.