Five militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Two active cadres of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were apprehended from Laikhong in Imphal East district on Saturday, while a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (TAIBANGANBA) was arrested from Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on Friday, they said.

Security personnel also nabbed an active cadre of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (APUNBA) from his residence at Kongpal in Imphal East on Saturday, and a member of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Wangjing Bazar in Thoubal district, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.