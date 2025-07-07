Five militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to two proscribed outfits in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

Three active cadres of the banned Prepak were apprehended from the Keirao Khunou area on Sunday, a senior officer said.

"Two of them are juveniles and have been treated as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act," he said.

Two cadres the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from the Keibi Heikak Mapan Awang Leikai area on Sunday, he said.

The two militants were involved in "extortion activities", and they were held when they had come to collect extortion money, the officer said.

In another operation at Nepali Basti, Santipur area in Bishnupur district on Saturday, security forces recovered two rifles, two empty magazines, seven handsets, two improvised mortars, and several other articles, the police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.