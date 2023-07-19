Five-member Trinamool Congress delegation set to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday, party leader Sushmita Dev said.

The delegation will reach Imphal around 11 am and will try its best to meet those affected by violence, especially women and children of all communities, she said.

Sushmita Dev said TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to seek permission from the government to allow her to visit the state.

"Manipur is being destroyed and the prime minister is silent," she said.