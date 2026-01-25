Five killed in fire at furniture shop building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons, including two children and an elderly woman, died after a fire broke out in a four-storey furniture shop building in Nampally here, officials said on Sunday.

A major fire broke out on Saturday in the building, after which rescue operations were launched to save five persons trapped in the basement, officials said.

"Five bodies, including that of two boys and an elderly woman were retrieved from the cellar of the building on Sunday," a senior police official told PTI.

They are suspected to have died due to asphyxiation. However, the cause of the deaths would be known after post-mortem, she said.

When asked about the cause of the blaze, the official said it was under investigation. A case was registered against the owner of the shop, the official added.

Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann told media on Sunday that furniture, raw material, chemicals, plastics, mattresses, foam were among the materials stored in the two basements of the building.

This apart, accommodation with a room was provided to a security guard and his family in the cellar, he said, adding the basements were meant only for parking.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), took part in the rescue operations that began Saturday afternoon.

Although the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult.

The ramp leading to the basements was also blocked with materials which made it difficult for rescue personnel to access, officials earlier said.

Those who were trapped were the family members of a security guard and other workers.

Expressing shock over the incident, Transport and Hyderabad District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday said the government would support the families of the victims.

He directed the police officials to file criminal cases against the shop owner for "not following" fire safety guidelines.