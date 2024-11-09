Five killed, 24 injured as tempo traveller rams into stationary canter in UP

Firozabad (UP): Five people were killed and 24 injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary canter on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here as its driver, who was in an inebriated state, was drowsy, police said on Saturday. The tempo traveller, which was going from Mathura to Lucknow, was carrying 30 passengers when the incident took place in the Nasirpur police station area on Friday night, they said. The people travelling in the tempo traveller were returning from a 'mundan' ceremony from Mathura around 10.30 pm on Friday when it suddenly rammed into a canter parked on the side on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Bhadoria said. Four passengers died on the spot and one died in the hospital. Of the total 30 passengers, 24 were injured and admitted to hospitals in Saifai and Shikohabad, the SP said.

The driver of the tempo traveller driver had dinner at a dhaba and consumed alcohol with it. As a result, he was drowsy while driving, according to police. The deceased have been identified as Mahadev (42), Sandeep (23) and Vitara (45), all residents of Lucknow, Kajal and Pappu, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.