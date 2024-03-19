Five held so far, Gujarat University to shift foreign students to new hostel

Ahmedabad: In response to an attack on international students at the Gujarat University hostel, police have arrested five individuals. The incident occurred when a group objected to students offering Namaz near the hostel block. The arrested individuals include Kshitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel, Sahil Dudhatiya, Hitesh Mevada, and Bharat Patel. Police are making efforts to apprehend the remaining culprits.



Following the incident, the university has decided to move foreign students to a new wing and enhance security by employing ex-servicemen. The university will transfer international students to a separate NRI-designated hostel within three days. An advisory committee for foreign students has been established, and ex-Army personnel have been deployed to strengthen security at the hostel premises.

Neerja Gupta, the Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University, has announced the immediate replacement of the study abroad program coordinator and the NRI hostel warden. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tarun Duggal, stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway, using technical surveillance among other methods to identify the remaining suspects. An FIR has been registered against 20-25 unidentified assailants for various offences, including rioting, voluntarily causing harm, and criminal trespass. Two students, one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan, were hospitalised following the incident.

The Gujarat High Court has declined to intervene as an investigative agency, asserting that not every incident necessitates a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court emphasised the role of law enforcement in resolving the matter and encouraged the use of legal channels for those seeking redress related to the incident.

Police Commissioner GS Malik informed that Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, had convened a meeting with police officers, instructing them to take strict and judicial action in the matter. He reported that around 20-25 people had entered the hostel premises, objected to the international students offering Namaz, and suggested they do so in a mosque. This led to an argument, followed by physical assault, stone-pelting, and room vandalism.

Gujarat University has approximately 300 international students, including those from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, and several African countries.