First session of 18th Lok Sabha concludes with high productivity

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha concluded on Tuesday, setting a positive precedent with high productivity and active participation from members across the political spectrum. This session marked the beginning of a new legislative period in India’s lower house of Parliament, setting the tone for the legislative agenda ahead. Throughout seven sittings, the Lok Sabha clocked a total of 34 hours of productive discussion and debate, the Lok Sabha secretariat informed.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the impressive productivity of the House, which was recorded at 103 per cent. This metric signifies that the Lok Sabha operated efficiently, exceeding the expected legislative output for the given period. The Speaker’s remarks underline the commitment of the members to engage actively in parliamentary proceedings and legislative responsibilities.

A significant part of the session was dedicated to the swearing-in of the members. A total of 539 Members of Parliament took their oath during this session. This ceremony is crucial as it formally inducts elected representatives into their roles, enabling them to participate in the legislative process.

One of the key events of the session was the election of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Om Birla was re-elected as Speaker on June 26, through a voice vote. His re-election for a second term reflects the confidence and support he enjoys among the members of the House. On the same day, the Prime Minister introduced the Council of Ministers to the House, marking the formal commencement of the government’s legislative work.

The session included a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, a customary practice where the Parliament debates the President’s address at the beginning of the session. This discussion lasted for over 18 hours, with 68 members participating and an additional 50 members laying their speeches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the debate with his reply on Tuesday.

Further, during the recent session, Congress Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as the Leader of the Opposition was officially announced in the House on June 27. This position is vital for maintaining the balance of power and ensuring robust debates and scrutiny of the government’s actions.

During the session, a total of 41 matters were taken up under Rule 377, which allows members to raise issues of urgent public importance. Additionally, three statements were made under Direction 73A, which pertains to the procedures for making statements in the House. Furthermore, 338 papers were laid during the session, reflecting the House’s ongoing legislative and administrative activities.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also expressed his gratitude to Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Pro-tem Speaker, for his role in conducting the proceedings smoothly during the members’ oath-taking and the Speaker’s election. He also thanked PM Modi, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, leaders of various parties, and all the members of the House for their cooperation in ensuring the session ran efficiently.

The secretariat also clarified that the foundation is laid for the legislative work ahead, with a commitment to addressing the issues of national importance and serving the interests of the people of India. The effective functioning of this session underscores the vitality of democratic processes and the collective effort required to uphold the country’s legislative framework.