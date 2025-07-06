First Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrim batch flagged off

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off a bus carrying the first batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims from 11 states at the Tanakpur tourist rest house in Champawat district. Welcoming the pilgrims, Dhami gifted them souvenirs reflecting Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and noted that they were privileged to have the opportunity to undertake the pilgrimage.

“Not everyone gets the privilege of visiting Kailash-Mansarovar. It is not just a religious journey but a path to spiritual awakening,” the chief minister said. The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, which passes through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, resumed this year after a five-year hiatus. Located in Tibet, Mount Kailash is considered the abode of Lord Shiva, and Mansarovar is a high-altitude freshwater lake close by. Previously, the Mansarovar Yatra took seven days to complete through the Lipulekh Pass, Dhami said, adding that thanks to the infrastructure development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the journey is now possible within just a few hours. The chief minister asserted that making the journey smooth, safe and convenient for pilgrims is the state government’s priority. He added that health, accommodation, food, security, and other essential facilities have been improved at every stop to ensure that devotees do not face any inconveniences.