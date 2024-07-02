‘First case under new criminal laws filed in Gwalior’

New Delhi: The first case under the new criminal justice laws, which came into effect on Monday, was registered for a motorcycle theft in Gwalior, according to Union Home minister Amit Shah.



Shah clarified that the first case registered under the new laws related to a motorcycle theft in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, at 10 minutes past midnight. There was earlier confusion about the first FIR being filed under the BNS provisions against a street vendor in New Delhi for alleged obstruction of a public way.

Several states reported registering their first cases under the BNS provisions, involving offences such as theft, cheating, assault, wrongful restraint, and rash and negligent driving.

During his media interaction, Shah asserted that the Delhi case was not the first FIR under the new laws. He mentioned that the Delhi Police “dismissed” the case against the street vendor after an investigation, utilising the review provisions of the new laws.

Delhi Police sources indicated they would need to inform a court to formally cancel the FIR. The case involved 23-year-old Pankaj Kumar from Patna, who was found selling water, bidi, and cigarettes from a cart around 12:15 am.

The FIR stated that a patrol officer asked Kumar to move his makeshift cart away from the path as it was hindering people’s movement.

The officer also asked four-five passersby to become witnesses but they refused, the FIR stated.

After Kumar ignored the officer’s instructions, a case was registered at 1:30 am.

The patrol officer used the e-Pramaan app to record the seizures made, the FIR further stated.