FIRs registered against 140 social media accounts

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against 140 social media handles by registering multiple FIRs for allegedly circulating objectionable videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh 2025 and spreading false information online.

“We have registered 13 FIRs against 140 accounts that posted misleading content,” Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

Following the online circulation of inappropriate videos depicting women pilgrims at the Triveni Sangam, the UP Police’s social media team has intensified monitoring efforts to curb such content.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar stated, “Those involved in making and distributing objectionable videos of women on social media will face strict legal consequences.”

The Allahabad High Court had issued an order in 2019 banning the publication of photos and videos of women at the Kumbh Mela, explicitly prohibiting the sharing of images showing them bathing or performing rituals. The court warned of legal action against violators, applying the rule across print and visual media platforms.

Beyond concerns over privacy violations, officials are also dealing with the spread of misleading narratives related to Maha Kumbh. For instance, on February 22, a video of a 2022 train fire in Bangladesh was falsely shared online, claiming that 300 people had perished in a train fire on February 14, 2025, while heading to Maha Kumbh. Authorities have since taken legal steps to counter the misinformation. With February 26 marking the culmination of Maha Kumbh 2025 and coinciding with Maha Shivratri, a massive influx of devotees is anticipated. DIG Krishna assured that comprehensive plans are in place to manage the gathering. “We are making every effort to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and prevent congestion in the Maha Kumbh area. Regardless of the crowd size, our preparations are complete,” he said.