Fire tragedy in Maha glove factory claims 6 lives

Mumbai: Six workers perished early Sunday morning in a fire that engulfed a hand glove manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The blaze erupted around 1 am at Sunshine Enterprises in the Waluj industrial area, trapping 13 workers sleeping inside.



Seven managed to escape by breaking the tin roof, but the remaining six were overcome by the flames. "The fire broke out in the Sunshine factory, which produces cotton and leather gloves," confirmed Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya.

"We received the call at 1:15 am, and firefighters brought the blaze under control by 3:30 am," he said.

A preliminary investigation is underway, and surviving workers are receiving medical attention for injuries.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged Rs 5 lakh each as solatium to the families of the six workers.

"Expressing grief at the loss of lives," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office revealed, "Shinde instructed authorities to disburse Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family and cover the medical expenses of those injured in the incident."

District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare visited the site and highlighted a potentially illegal practice.

"While the land is zoned for industrial use, not residential, workers were unfortunately living there. We've called in electricians to investigate, and the cause of the fire will be determined," he said. Worker Ali Akbar, a survivor, recounted the harrowing experience. "We had finished work and were asleep," he said. “Suddenly, it got hot. We woke up to see flames and scrambled to the roof, then climbed down a tree to escape.”

Authorities at the Government Medical College and Hospital confirmed the deceased are yet to be identified.