Fire in four tent godowns in Delhi, vintage cars gutted

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in four tent godowns in south Delhi's Jaunapur area in the early hours of Tuesday, destroying four vintage cars parked nearby and decorations worth crores of rupees. There were no casualties in the incident, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said the vintage cars were used in weddings and other functions. "A call regarding the fire in four tent godowns was received at 1.56 am on Tuesday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Four vintage cars parked adjacent to the godowns and decoration items were gutted in the fire, he said. "The cooling operation is underway," the official said.

Amrit Pal Singh, the owner of two of the godowns, said, "I received information about the fire around 2 am. I immediately rushed to the spot. I have two godowns here that were packed with decoration items used for wedding functions." He said his staff had switched off all electric equipment before leaving the godown. "According to my calculation so far, items worth Rs 2.5 crore were destroyed in the fire. I will check our records for the exact amount," he added. A godown worker, Ram Tirath, said as soon as he came to know about the fire, he rushed to the site and informed the fire department and police.