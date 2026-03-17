Fire breaks out in hotel in Pahalgam; man dies as reversing fire tender hits him

Srinagar: A massive fire broke out in a hotel in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early Tuesday, official said. Though no casualties were reported in the blaze, an employee of another nearby hotel was killed when he was allegedly hit by a fire tender that was reversing after the firefighting operation. Officials said the fire engulfed three structures of the hotel Asal Resort and a vehicle.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said. However, multiple LPG cylinder blasts at the site made the operation difficult, they added. The situation was later brought under control, but three structures of the hotel and a vehicle were damaged in the incident, the officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.