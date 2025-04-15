Fire breaks out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow; one dead, over 200 patients evacuated

A major fire broke out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh late Monday night, prompting an emergency evacuation of over 200 patients to various other hospitals in the city. The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the building and spread quickly before patients and staff could fully comprehend the situation. One patient among the 24 shifted to Civil Hospital was reported dead, though the rest were said to be in stable condition, according to a Civil Hospital doctor. As soon as the incident was reported, multiple fire brigade units rushed to the hospital along with local police from the Krishna Nagar police station. The fire was brought under control after several hours of effort. The cause of the fire is initially suspected to be a short circuit, according to hospital officials. Electricity supply to the hospital was immediately cut off, and firefighting operations were carried out using generators for power and lighting.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the site and provided an update on the rescue and relief efforts. He stated that 200 patients were shifted to other hospitals, including King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Balrampur Hospital, and Civil Hospital. Critical patients were admitted to the ICU at KGMU, while others were placed under care at Balrampur and Civil hospitals. Medical Superintendent of Lokbandhu Hospital, Dr. Ajay Shankar Tripathi, stated that the fire started around 10 p.m. and that the situation is now fully under control. All patients inside the hospital were safely evacuated with the help of medical staff, security personnel, and rescue teams. The hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and attendants, acted swiftly, despite the panic and chaos caused by the sudden blaze. Information Director Shishir Singh confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the incident. He was briefed over the phone and instructed senior officials to reach the hospital and ensure complete safety and medical care for all affected.