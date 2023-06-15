Fire breaks out at coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; none injured

A fire broke out at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, officials said.