Fire at electronics store in Delhi’s Raja Garden kills 4

New Delhi: A devastating fire broke out at an electronics store in West Delhi’s Raja Garden on Monday afternoon, claiming four lives and leaving another person injured, officials confirmed.

The fire started at Mahajan Electronics, located on the second floor of a four-storey building, with the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) receiving an alert at 3.08 pm. “We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Dense smoke had already engulfed the floor, making it difficult for those trapped to escape. Four people were found unconscious and were immediately shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulance,” a DFS official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated that the Moti Nagar police station received a distress call around 3 pm. “People present there informed that five individuals were trapped inside. All were rescued and taken to hospitals. Unfortunately, four of them did not survive, while one is under treatment,” the officer said.

Eyewitnesses said several employees were on their lunch break when the fire broke out. “Around 30 to 35 of us work at the store. Aman, Payal, Ravi and Ayushi were having lunch on the same floor where the blaze erupted. They couldn’t get out in time,” said Sumit, a colleague.

The fire was brought under control by 4.10 pm, and cooling operations were carried out to prevent any flare-ups. Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown. Police have preserved the bodies for post-mortem examination and informed the families of the deceased.

Locals recounted hearing screams from inside before rescue teams arrived. “The smoke was so dense that visibility was almost zero. It was terrifying to see people being carried out unconscious,” a shopkeeper said.

A police inquiry has been initiated, with forensic experts set to examine the site.