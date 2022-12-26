Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Admitted To AIIMS, Condition Stable: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister got admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today.

As per reports, the Minister was admitted to the private ward of the hospital

The 63-year-old was admitted at around noon on December 26. According to heath experts, she is in stable condition and is being given the best medical care.

AIIMS doctors are expected to release a statement on the matter shortly.