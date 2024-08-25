Filmmaker Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman over misbehaviour charge

Thiruvananthapuram: Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith on Sunday resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Bengali actor.



In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state.

He also said he would fight the accusations against him legally.

The actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed.

The filmmaker has rejected the Bengali actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case.

Ranjith resigned following intense protests against him and the state government in view of the shocking charges.

On Saturday, opposition Congress and BJP made it clear Ranjith had no moral right to continue in the position.