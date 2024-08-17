‘File institutional FIR within 6 hrs of incident of violence’

New Delhi: Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday that heads of institutions must file an institutional FIR within six hours of any incident of violence against healthcare workers on duty.



An office memorandum from Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel was sent to directors, medical superintendents of central government hospitals, including AIIMS, and principals of medical colleges nationwide.

The memo stated: “In the event of violence against a healthcare worker on duty, the Head of Institution is responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours of the incident.”

The memo also noted that violence against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals has become increasingly common. It highlighted that many health workers face physical violence, threats, or verbal aggression, often from patients or their attendants, while on duty.