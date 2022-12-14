FIFA World Cup Final To Be Lionel Messi's Last Game For Argentina?

As per reports, Lionel Messi has confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be the player's last match for Argentina. While Argentina faced Croatia in the semi finals of the World Cup, Messi was on target from the penlaty spot, and had also assisted for the third goal as Argentina defeated Croatia and the scoreboard read 3-0 . Messi, who has bagged five goals in the tournament so far, also received accolades for being Argentina's leading goal-scorer in World Cups, surpassing many other football legends in the list. The 35-year-old have a total of 11 World Cup goals to his name so far.

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," it's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best, we've been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today we're experiencing something spectacular," Messi reportedly told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

After winning the semi-final win against Croatia, Messi asked his teammates to "enjoy" the occasion.

"Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!" he said.



Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez's scoring twice also helped Argentina get an easy win against Argentina.



Argentina arrived in Qatar as one of the favourite teams in the tournament, however, doubts crept in after they lost their first group game against Saudi Arabia. They had won 36 matches before arriving in Qatar.

Messi's team will now face either Morocco or defending champions France in the final match, which will be played at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.