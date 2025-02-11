FBI uncovers 2,400 undisclosed records on John F Kennedy's assassination

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has uncovered nearly 2,400 records related to the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, which were never submitted for review or public disclosure. This revelation, reported by Axios, came to light on January 7 when the FBI informed the White House as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) finalized its plan for releasing assassination-related documents, following a directive issued by former President Donald Trump. These long-hidden documents, totaling approximately 14,000 pages, emerged as part of an internal FBI review, raising questions about transparency and the government's longstanding approach to classified records on Kennedy's killing. The disclosure comes more than six decades after Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. The event, which saw Lee Harvey Oswald firing shots at the president’s motorcade from a nearby building, has been the subject of speculation, conspiracy theories, and demands for declassification. Though Oswald was arrested shortly after the assassination, he was shot and killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby just two days later, fueling theories of a larger cover-up. Despite the 1992 JFK Records Act, which mandated that all assassination-related documents be reviewed and publicly released through the National Archives, the newly identified FBI records had never been vetted or disclosed as required.

The revelation has reignited debates over government secrecy regarding Kennedy's assassination, with experts arguing that these files may hold crucial insights. Jefferson Morley, an expert on the case and vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, described the FBI’s move as a significant shift in transparency, emphasizing that the agency appears to be finally complying with presidential orders rather than continuing to withhold information. However, many analysts caution that these records may not provide conclusive evidence regarding whether Oswald acted alone or if a broader conspiracy was involved. Successive administrations, including Trump’s in 2017 and Biden’s thereafter, have faced criticism for delaying full disclosure of assassination files, often citing concerns over protecting intelligence sources and methods. Trump had initially vowed to release all records but later allowed some redactions, a decision he later expressed regret over. Despite Trump’s renewed commitment to full disclosure if re-elected, intelligence agencies are still pushing for redactions in the remaining documents. The discovery could influence the ongoing federal lawsuit filed in 2022 by the Mary Ferrell Foundation against the Biden administration, which claims that key records were wrongfully withheld from the National Archives. While the latest findings mark a breakthrough, whether they will resolve long-standing mysteries or add further layers of intrigue remains to be seen.