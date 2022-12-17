Father In Delhi Throws Toddler Son From Balcony After Fight With Wife, Later Jumps Himself

A man dropped his two-year-old son from the balcony of a three-storey house and later jumped off himself after an argument with his wife in Delhi, officials claimed

The duo suffering serious injuries have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The incident took place at a slum at Kalkaji in New Delhi on Friday night.

The father identified as Man Singh and his wife Puja have been living separately for the past few months due to a dispute. Puja was currently living at his grandmother's home in Kalkaji along with her two children.

As per reports, Man Singh came to meet them last night when the couple got had a heated argument. In the spur of the moment, he took his son to the balcony and threw him 21 feet below to the concrete, and then he himself then jumped off, the police clarified

Puja's grandmother complained that Man Singh was under the influence of alcohol.





According To the police, a case of attempted murder has been registered against Man Singh.