Farmers' march: Punjab authorities object to Haryana's use of drone inside its territory at Shambhu

Authorities in Punjab have raised an objection over the use of a drone by Haryana to air-drop tear gas shells on agitating farmers in their territory at the Shambhu border, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Punjab's Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed Parray has written to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner, asking him not to send their drone inside Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

Haryana security personnel had deployed a drone on Tuesday to drop tear gas shells to disperse farmers who were trying to break barricades in an attempt to march towards Delhi to press the Centre for various demands.

Farmers claimed the unmanned aerial vehicle dropped several tear gas canisters on them when they were standing well inside Punjab territory.

"I wrote the letter to the Ambala DC not to send the drone inside our area," Parray told PTI on Wednesday.

He said he conveyed this to the Ambala Senior Superintendent of Police as well.

Parray said after he took up the matter with the Ambala authorities, they have now restricted the movement of the drone along the border.

The use of the drone for dropping tear gas shells was said to be a first of its kind action against protesters.

On Tuesday, farmers had clashed with the Haryana Police at two border points between the states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital.

At the Shambhu border, Haryana security personnel fired multiple rounds of tear gas canisters on farmers when they attempted to break barricades.

The Haryana Police said tear gas was used to control the situation when stones were pelted at the police personnel.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.