Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Ground: Police deployed in central Delhi, traffic may be hit

Due to a "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" convened by farmers at the Ramlila Maidan here on Thursday, the Delhi Police has beefed up security and deployed heavy force for checking vehicles, which might lead to traffic snarls in the central parts of the city, officials said.

Police have also issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid the roads leading to central Delhi. The number of paramilitary personnel deployed at Delhi's borders has also been increased as the farmers have been asked not to come to the capital with their tractor-trolleys, the officials said.

The Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to hold the event on the conditions that there would not be a gathering of more than 5,000 people, no tractor-trolleys and no march to the Ramlila Maidan.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that had spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said it will hold a "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday where a resolution will be passed to "intensify the fight" against the BJP-led Centre's policies related to the farming sector.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SKM said the Delhi Police has given it a no-objection certificate (NOC) for conducting the "mahapanchayat" at the Ramlila Maidan on March 14 and arranging space for parking vehicles and other basic amenities like water, toilets and ambulances with the support of the municipal administration.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan told PTI that the farmers have been allowed to organise the "mahapanchayat" with the gathering not significantly exceeding 5,000.

He said the farmers have given an undertaking, saying they will not come to the capital with tractor-trolleys and weapons and promised that they will not hold any march in the city.

Another police officer said the farmers have been asked to vacate the ground soon after the conclusion of their programme at 2:30 pm.

He said strict action would be taken if they do not adhere to the conditions and indulge in disrupting law and order.

"We hope that the SKM leadership will abide by the undertaking they have given to us," the DCP said.

Traffic might be affected in various parts of Delhi due to the farmers' gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicular movement might be affected on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, the Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.

The advisory also said traffic might be diverted from Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk, the Jhandewalan roundabout, the Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Janpath Road, the KG Marg crossing and the GPO roundabout (Gol post office) from 6 am.

The traffic police has advised those going towards the ISBTs, railway stations or airport to plan their travel accordingly with sufficient time in hand.

"We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period," the advisory said.

Three border points of the capital -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- have been witnessing a heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel in view of a proposed farmers' march to Delhi.

Hundreds of farmers are sitting at the border points of Punjab and Haryana for the last one month.