Farmers in UP allegedly committing suicide due to moneylender harassment

Lucknow: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that farmers, youth and other people are harassed by the moneylenders and are forced to commit suicide under the BJP government.

In a statement issued from the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters, Yadav said, "Farmers and youth are suffering due to the wrong policies of the BJP government. Farmers are not getting the right price for their crops. The cost of farming is increasing, due to which the farmers are sinking in debt."

The SP chief alleged that a young farmer in Etawah committed suicide due to the harassment by the moneylenders. He also said that during the 10 years of the BJP government, more than one lakh farmers have committed suicide due to inflation and debt.

He was referring to a farmer in Chauvia police station area of Etawah district who, allegedly being harassed due to his inability to pay his loan, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field.

The Chauvia police station in-charge inspector (SHO) Mansoor Ahmed said Vikas Jatav (30) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field in a village of the police station area on Thursday night.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that farmers, youth and other people are being troubled by the moneylenders under the BJP government. People are forced to commit suicide due to the trouble created by the moneylenders, he added.

"The policies of the BJP government are anti-poor and anti-farmer, and have been made for the capitalists," he said.

Yadav added that under the BJP government, there is terror of the money lenders in the entire state.