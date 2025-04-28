Farmers in JK harvest early as border tensions rise following Pahalgam terror attack

Poonch (J&K): Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are harvesting their crops prematurely amid tension at border areas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. On Monday, while speaking to media reporters, local farmer Asghar Husain Shah from Gulpur Panchayat condemned the attack and explained the situation. He said, "Nearby Panchayats like Karma, Kasaliya, Dawar, and Noorkote lie close to the border. After the Pahalgam incident, our area has been on high alert. We're deeply saddened by what happened and strongly condemn the attack." "Due to this, our locality has been disturbed. We are currently harvesting crops because in times like these, anything can happen, and we want to be prepared. We want to finish the harvest quickly so that if any situation arises, we won't suffer major losses," he said.

Another farmer, Mushtaq, was seen with other villagers harvesting corn. "What can one do if there is a firing near the border? They (farmers) are working quickly and trying to finish the harvest, despite the tension. The situation is worsening day by day and is very dire. Out of fear, people have started harvesting prematurely. Workers standing near the Panchayat began cutting everything--they are very scared," he told the reporters. Furthermore, Khetrapal Sharma, the Pradhan of Shri Sanatan Sabha, said, "People across the country and the world have condemned what happened in Pahalgam. Such terror attacks originating from across the border continue to disrupt life in Jammu and Kashmir." "After this attack, there is immense anger throughout the country. The central government has also taken some diplomatic steps in response. Every citizen wants action to be taken. Unfortunately, even in border districts that were peaceful for many years, people are now uneasy. Because it's harvest season, people are worried about their crops and are rushing to secure them. Pakistan continues to provoke India with repeated ambushes. What happened in Pahalgam this time was horrific; civilians were killed indiscriminately, without regard for whether someone was Hindu, Muslim, or Sikh. Every Indian wants Pakistan to face a strong response," he added. He further said, "People living along the border are terrified. They are trying to complete the harvest quickly, as they feel that at any moment they could be targeted. The tension in the area is high, and everyone fears for their safety.

This is the reality. People are trying to decide whether to harvest crops or leave them as fodder for cattle. Farmers are unsure whether their yield will survive or be turned into mere fodder. Many say they would rather take early losses than face destruction from cross-border violence." Moreover, following heavy rain on April 20, the Ramban district was hit by landslides and flash floods, which led to widespread destruction and blocking of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide. (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti held a press conference, highlighting the severe impact of the disaster. She also pointed out crop damage in Jammu and Kashmir due to strong winds and requested compensation for farmers. "In Jammu, also due to winds, basmati rice and other crops are damaged, and also in Kashmir, there is danger to apple and almond trees. Government should compensate farmers," she said.

The terror attack on 22 April happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the incident, in a display of political solidarity, leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence. The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack. Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.