Family of four killed in car-truck collision near TN''s Thanjavur

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): Four members of a family were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a mini truck on the Thanjavur–Kumbakonam Road on Tuesday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 10.30 am when S Kumar (57), a resident of Perungalathur in Chennai, was travelling in a car with his family to visit the Brihadeeswara Temple.

While the car was passing through Kurungalur on the Vikravandi-Thanjavur Highway, a minivan carrying paddy bags entered the wrong lane from the opposite direction.

The speeding car crashed into the truck, which had veered into its path, leaving the driver no time to react, police added.

Kumar died on the spot, while his wife Jaya (55), daughter Durga (32), and granddaughter Neelaveni Surya (3), who were also travelling in the car, succumbed to their injuries later.

Three others, including the driver of the minivan, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thanjavur.

Thanjavur Taluk Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.