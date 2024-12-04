Fadnavis meets Shinde as stage set for leadership election today

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday evening at the latter’s official residence in Mumbai. The meeting, which comes a day before the BJP’s legislature party meeting, is significant as Fadnavis is seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.

The meeting took place hours after Shinde returned from a private hospital where he had undergone a health check-up earlier in the day. “I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition,” Shinde told reporters as he left the hospital. According to his doctor, Shinde had been experiencing throat issues, fever, and weakness. The doctor added that Shinde also underwent an MRI scan as a precautionary measure.

Preparations for the swearing-in of the new government, set for the evening of December 5 at Azad Maidan, are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with around 2,000 VVIPs and an expected crowd of 40,000 supporters, will attend the grand event.

The BJP legislature party will meet at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning to elect its leader, ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony. This marks the culmination of the BJP-led Mahayuti’s landslide victory in the November 20 elections. Fadnavis’s meeting with Shinde, the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since their meeting with NCP chief Ajit Pawar in Delhi last week, has sparked speculation about the power-sharing arrangements within the new government.

Although Fadnavis is widely believed to be the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post, there are signs that the distribution of portfolios between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP may not be a smooth process. On Monday, Shiv Sena leaders indicated that, as per alliance conventions, their party should be given the home portfolio if the Chief Minister’s post goes to the BJP.

While Shinde’s health had been a topic of concern over the last few days, particularly after his sudden trip to his village in Satara district last Friday, there are also political undercurrents at play. Some observers had speculated that Shinde was unhappy with the way the new government was shaping up. However, Shinde’s spokesperson denied such claims, stating that his visit to Satara was a routine matter.

The Mahayuti’s new government will see the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP as major partners. Pawar is also expected to meet Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, fueling further political discussions.

The BJP’s preparations for the swearing-in ceremony include special arrangements for 40,000 supporters and 2,000 VVIPs, including prominent religious and political leaders. BJP leader Prasad Lad confirmed that the event would be broadcast live across the state, with arrangements made for public viewing wherever LED screens are available.

Meanwhile, BJP’s victory in the November 20 elections has been historic, with the party winning 132 out of the 288 seats, its best-ever performance in the state. A section of political leaders, including Congress president Nana Patole, has raised concerns about the credibility of the election results, with allegations of undue pressure on villagers in some constituencies.