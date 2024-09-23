EY employee death: Nirmala calls for stress mngmnt lessons, Cong fumes at 'victim-blaming'

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for stress management lessons to be imparted by colleges and universities that will help increase the students' inner strength, comments made in apparent reference to the death of a young CA professional employed with EY that came under sharp criticism from opposition Congress which described her remarks "outright cruel."



Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her Chartered Accountancy exams in 2023 and worked at EY Pune office for four months, died in July. According to a letter her mother wrote to the EY India Chairman Rjiv Memani, Perayil was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally".

The government too has stepped in to say that it will investigate the work environment at Big Four accounting firm EY.

Addressing an event at a private medical college here on Saturday, Sitharaman referred to the death of the 26- year-old woman, without naming the victim or the company.

"...was discussing about an issue that is on newspapers for the past two days. Our children go to colleges and universities for education and come out in flying colours. A company, without mentioning its name, its a partnership. There, a woman who had studied CA well, unable to cope with the work pressure, two-three days ago we received a news--she died unable to cope up with the pressure," Sitharaman said.

Even if educational institutions impart good education, ensure jobs to students through campus recruitment, they should teach certain things, along with education, that are taught in the family, she said.

"What should families teach--whatever you study and the job you do, you should have the inner strength to handle that pressure and this can be achieved through divinity only.

"Believe in God, we need to have God's grace. Seek God, learn good discipline. Your Atma shakthi will grow only from this. The inner strength will come only with growing Atma shakti," the FM added.

"Educational institutions should bring in divinity and spirituality. Then only will our children get the inner strength, it will help in the progress of them and the country. That is my strong belief," the minister added.

Congress general secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal lashed out at Sitharaman.

"The ruling regime and the finance minister can only see the pain of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani, not the pain of the hardworking and toiling young generation where freshers like Anna are exploited by the greedy corporate system, if they even succeed in getting a job in this era of historic joblessness."

"It is downright cruel on part of the finance minister to blame Anna and her family for suggesting that she should have learnt stress management at home. This kind of victim blaming is despicable and no words can convey the anger and disgust one feels because of such statements," he said in a post on 'X.'

He further asked, how 'heartless' can this government be whether they have lost all sense of empathy.

"The parents are still recovering from this terrible tragedy. The toxic work environment should have triggered an honest review of corporate practices and led to necessary reforms that protect employees," he added.