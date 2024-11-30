Extremist rhetoric, violence against minorities worry India, says MEA

New Delhi: India has expressed serious concerns over the “surge” in extremist rhetoric and the increasing incidents of violence targeting minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu population. It has called for urgent action by the interim Bangladeshi government to ensure their safety. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India’s firm position on the issue, stating, “India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. The interim government must uphold its responsibility of protecting all minorities.”

The MEA, in a series of strong statements, condemned the escalating attacks on minorities, including the desecration of Hindu temples and deities. These concerns follow a series of violent episodes, including the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, which sparked attacks on peaceful protesters. India described these incidents as deeply disturbing, urging Dhaka to act swiftly. “We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organization with a strong record of social service,” Jaiswal said, adding that New Delhi expects transparency and fairness in legal proceedings related to the monk’s case. “We expect that he will get a fair and transparent trial and that his legal rights will be respected,” the official added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed alarm over the rise in extremist rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh, calling for immediate measures to prevent further atrocities. “We are concerned about the surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence, and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed,” Jaishankar said.

The Indian government has consistently raised the issue of minority safety with its Bangladeshi counterparts, asserting that protecting these communities is an essential responsibility of any government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly intervened personally, appealing to Bangladesh’s chief advisor in the interim government to ensure the protection of minorities, including Hindus.

Jaiswal reiterated India’s expectations from Bangladesh, stating, “We have raised this matter with Bangladesh, highlighting that they must take responsibility for protecting minorities and safeguarding their interests, providing for their safety and security.”

The MEA spokesperson further underscored the need for justice for the victims, stating, “Our position is clear. We expect swift, thorough, impartial, and independent investigations into these crimes.”