Passenger train rams into stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: An express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu and several passengers are feared injured, police said.



A fire broke out quickly near a coach and only sketchy information is available right now on the accident, railway police said. At least two coaches have derailed and rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added.

When contacted to seek information on the mishap, railway officials did not answer phone calls. Kavarapettai is near Chennai.