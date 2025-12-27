Experts flag stress on mental well-being due to toxic air; say it increases chances of ADHD

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to breathe toxic air, experts have warned that this is not only sabotaging the physical health but also the mental well-being, increasing the likelihood of children having lower IQ levels, memory disturbances, and a higher likelihood of developing ADHD.

Pointing at research-based evidence, medical practitioners said that toxic air is leading to depression, increased anxiety, poor memory and disrupted cognitive development, while prolonged exposure is associated with increased risks of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Dr Anchal Miglani, a psychiatrist at Emoneeds, which provides care to people struggling with mental health problems, said that while respiratory, cardiovascular, and allergic conditions dominate public attention, the psychiatric impact of air pollution is equally alarming.

Researches indicate a clear link between pollution and rising cognitive and neurotic disorders, with children, the geriatric population, and low-income communities being the most vulnerable, she said.

According to her, prolonged exposure to polluted air is associated with increased risks of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Children growing up in polluted environments face lower IQ levels, memory disturbances, and a higher likelihood of developing ADHD, she said, adding that long-term exposure elevates cortisol levels, disrupts mood regulation, and contributes to chronic stress.

"Residents of Delhi report 30-40 per cent higher rates of depression and anxiety compared to cities with lower AQI levels. Social isolation, reduced outdoor activity, and persistent health anxiety further compound these effects," Dr Miglani highlighted.

Fiza Khan, a psychologist at Emoneeds, said people often talk about pollution as a "lung problem," but its impact not only seeps into the chest, but also in the mind.

"On days when the sky turns grey and visibility drops, many people report feeling unusually irritable, restless, low in mood, or mentally exhausted. This is not just in their head.

"Research shows that prolonged exposure to high levels of air pollution is linked to increased risk of anxiety, depression, poor concentration and memory, and sleep disturbances," she said.

Elaborating on it, she said pollutants can trigger inflammation and stress responses in the body, which also affect brain functioning and emotional regulation. At the same time, the constant awareness of "bad air days," school closures, flight delays, and health warnings creates a background of chronic stress, she said.

"For parents, older adults, and people with existing mental health conditions, this stress can be overwhelming. Pollution also quietly changes our daily behaviour. Reduced outdoor activity, limited social interaction, and cancelled walks or playtime mean fewer natural mood boosters like sunlight, movement, and connection. Over time, this can add to loneliness and low mood," Khan said.

While policy-level solutions are essential, experts stress that at an individual level, acknowledging the mental toll of pollution matters.

Dr Jitender Nagpal, Deputy Medical Superintendent and a paediatrician at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said Delhi's children are growing up in one of the most polluted environments globally, and the impact goes far beyond their lungs.

"Increasingly, a wide spectrum of behavioural and learning issues such as attention difficulties, irritability, and poor academic performance are being noticed in many children," he said.

While these challenges have multiple causes, it is reasonable to speculate that environmental factors like chronic air pollution, combined with rising screen exposure, may be contributing to this trend, Dr Nagpal said.

"Cleaner air and mindful screen habits are not just lifestyle choices; they are public health imperatives to safeguard the emotional and cognitive well-being of our future generations," he added.

Dr Deepika Dahima, a psychologist at AIIMS, Delhi, said the air pollution crisis is as much a mental health emergency as it is an environmental one. Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter and toxic gases correlates with rising anxiety, depression, cognitive impairment, and chronic stress, she pointed out.

Children show disrupted neural development and learning difficulties, while adults experience irritability, emotional fatigue, and impaired decision-making, she said. Vulnerable populations, already facing social and economic inequities, endure compounded psychological burdens.

"Yet, policy responses largely ignore these mental well-being consequences, focusing narrowly on physical illness. Effective intervention demands integrating air quality management with mental well-being frameworks, prioritising accessible psychological support, urban green spaces, and strict emissions control.

"Protecting mental wellbeing must become a central metric in evaluating India's environmental policies, reframing clean air as essential for cognitive and emotional resilience," Dr Dahima added.