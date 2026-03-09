Excise Policy: Delhi HC seeks stand of Kejriwal, Sisiodia on CBI plea against discharge

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others on a petition by the CBI challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case by the trial court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the CBI's petition for hearing on March 16.

The court said it would pass an order asking the trial court to defer proceedings to a later date in the connected money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

On a request made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the court further indicated that it would stay the operation of the "prejudicial" remarks by the trial court on the CBI officials.

Mehta urged the court to decide the CBI's plea finally by fixing a time schedule for hearing.

He contended that the trial court order discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case was perverse and "turned the criminal law on its head".

Excise policy case was one of the biggest scams and clear case of corruption, he alleged.

Asserting that the trial court passed an order of acquittal in favour of Kejriwal, Sisodia and others without a trial, Mehta contented that meticulous evidence was collected by the agency to show conspiracy and bribe for a manipulated liquor policy.

There is enough evidence against Kejriwal, Sisodia and other accused for framing for charges and the CBI's case was supported by the approvers and witnesses, he added.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, pulling up the CBI by saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.