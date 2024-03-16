Excise policy case: Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in two cases filed by ED

New Delhi: Excise policy case: Delhi court allows CM Arvind Kejriwal to leave courtroom, hearing to continue in two cases filed by ED.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has been granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court against arrest for skipping probe agency summons.

The court had summoned Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate, which wants to question Mr Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, told the court that the Chief Minister skipped eight summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.