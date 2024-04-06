Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar

BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, moved a court here on Saturday opposing a CBI plea that sought her interrogation in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

The court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Kavitha in Tihar. The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, told the court that CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea "behind her back".

"I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court," he told the court and urged it to keep the order in abeyance until Kavitha's side is heard.

The court is likely to hear her plea later in on Saturday.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 15.

On Thursday, the Telangana MLC urged the court to give her interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The ED arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.