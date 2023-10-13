Excise policy: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves Delhi High Court against arrest in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to list during the day a plea by AAP leader Sanjay Singh against his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by a lawyer for the Rajya Sabha MP before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Singh's lawyer said proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him.

"Alright," the court said.

On October 10, a trial court had remanded Singh, arrested earlier this month, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 13.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.