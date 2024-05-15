Ex-Indian Army officer with UN killed in Gaza

United Nations: A former Indian Army officer working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in the conflict-ridden city of Rafah. He became the “first international casualty” for the UN since the Israel-Hamas conflict started last year.

The United Nations has called for a thorough investigation, while Israel has launched its own separate investigation into the incident.

Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took early retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer in the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago, according to officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kale, who served with the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles, was travelling with another DSS staffer to the European Hospital in Rafah when their UN vehicle was struck on Monday morning. The other individual, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries.

According to Kale’s LinkedIn profile, he joined the Indian Army in April 2004 and previously served as Contingent Chief Security Officer with the United Nations from 2009 to 2010. He held a B.A. from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi and had degrees in Behavioral Science and International Humanitarian Law. He also studied at the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow and Indore.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN condoled the death in a post on X: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale, working for the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the DSS staff member and the injury to another. A statement from Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a comprehensive investigation. Guterres extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” the statement added.

In a post on X, Guterres stated that the UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, resulting in one fatality and one injury among UN colleagues, and noted that more than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza.

During a press briefing, Haq said the process of informing the relevant governments and family members was underway. He confirmed that this incident marked the first international UN casualty in the current conflict.

While there have been international casualties involving World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza, Haq clarified that this was the first known international casualty among UN staff.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that from October 7, 2023, to May 12, 2024, at least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Gaza. More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 33 children, were killed in Israel, with the majority of the deaths occurring on October 7 during a Hamas attack on Israel.