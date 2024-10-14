Ex-DU Professor Saibaba’s body to be donated to hospital as per his wishes

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The body of former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba, who passed away on Saturday, will be donated to a hospital as per his last wish, his family confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday. The 54-year-old former academic was released from Nagpur jail in March this year after spending 10 years in prison. He was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in a case alleging his involvement with Maoist activities.



Saibaba’s body will be kept at Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, on Monday to allow friends, relatives, and well-wishers to pay their final respects. Following this, the body will be donated to a hospital. His family also announced that his eyes have already been donated to the LV Prasad Eye Hospital.

Saibaba, who taught English at Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University, had been suffering from post-operative complications. His health had deteriorated following his release from jail, leading to his death just seven months after his acquittal. The former professor had been dismissed from his position at DU after his arrest in 2014 and lost access to his official accommodation. His passing has left a profound impact on his colleagues and well-wishers. Prof Saikat Ghosh, one of the few DU teachers who consistently advocated for Saibaba’s release and highlighted the harsh treatment he endured in prison, expressed deep sorrow. “His death weighs heavily on the public conscience,” said Ghosh, stressing that no one would be held accountable for the suffering that Saibaba and his family endured. “The sad thing is that nobody will be held accountable for pushing him and his family to such a catastrophic end,” he added.

Saibaba’s dedication to teaching and his commitment to civil liberties made him a respected figure among his peers. His death is being mourned as a significant loss to the academic and activist communities. “He inspired many, and his demise is a big loss,” said DU Professor Abha Dev, adding that Saibaba’s resilience in the face of adversity made him an inspiration, especially considering his 90 per cent disability.

Despite being acquitted earlier this year, Saibaba continued to speak out about his mistreatment during his time in Nagpur Central Jail. In August, he alleged that he had been denied hospital treatment for nine months despite suffering from partial paralysis, only receiving painkillers during his incarceration.