Ex-boyfriend stabs woman multiple times in Kolkata

A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex- boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the city's Survey Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.

"Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.

"The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her," the officer said.

Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Further investigation is underway.