Ex-Agniveers to get reservations, age relaxations in CISF, BSF, CRPF

NEW DELHI: In a significant move amid ongoing discussions, the Central government has announced employment opportunities for retired Agniveers. The chiefs of CISF, BSF and CRPF on Thursday said 10 per cent of positions in the central police forces will be reserved for former Agniveers, who will also be exempt from the physical fitness test requirement.



Confirming the initiative, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Nina Singh stated: “The Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of ex-Agniveers. Accordingly, the CISF is also preparing the process of the recruitment of ex-Agniveer.”

BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal praised the decision, stating: “We are preparing soldiers, which is highly beneficial. All forces will benefit from this. Agniveers will receive a 10 per cent reservation.”

The Indian Railways has also followed suit, reserving 10 per cent of seats for retired Agniveers in the recruitment for constable positions in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). This move aligns with the government’s 2022 decision to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment of constables (general duty) and riflemen in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. This integration into civilian employment sectors aims to ensure a seamless transition for retired Agniveers.

The CISF has made comprehensive arrangements to recruit ex-Agniveers, reserving 10 per cent of constable posts for them and offering relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test. Additionally, there will be an age relaxation—five years for the first batch and three years for subsequent batches.

DG Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Daljit Singh Chaudhary also confirmed: “There is a quota fixed for ex-Agniveers in SSB. We have amended the recruitment rules accordingly. The first batch will be given an age relaxation of five years, and there will be no Physical Efficiency Test for them.”

DG RPF Manoj Yadava added: “For any recruitment in RPF, there will be a reservation of ten per cent for ex-Agniveers. They will also experience age relaxation—five years for the first batch and three years subsequently. There will also be no Physical Efficiency Test for them. We welcome ex-Agniveers in RPF, as it will further enhance the capabilities of the force.”

DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh echoed this sentiment, stating: “All arrangements have been made to recruit ex-Agniveers in the CRPF. The recruitment rules have been accordingly amended. A reservation of 10 per cent has been made for ex-Agniveers. They will also benefit from age relaxation—five years for the first batch and three years thereafter. There will be no Physical Efficiency Test for them. This step is welcomed by the force to recruit ex-Agniveers, as they are Army-trained and have served in all three services. They will bring dedication and discipline from day one.”