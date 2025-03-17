Modi calls criticism ‘soul of democracy’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described criticism as the “soul of democracy”, stating that he welcomes it. During a podcast with US computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman released on Sunday, PM Modi distinguished between criticism and allegations, noting that genuine criticism that is “sharp and well-informed” has become rare in today’s environment.

When asked about how he handles criticism directed at him, the Prime Minister expressed that he welcomes it.

“I have a strong belief that criticism is the soul of democracy. If democracy truly runs in your veins, you must embrace it,” he said. He said he welcomes criticism and that there should be more of it. “We should have more criticism, and it should be sharp and well-informed... In our scriptures, it’s said: ‘Always keep your critics close.’ Critics should be your nearest companions because, through genuine criticism, you can improve quickly and work democratically with better insights.”

“In fact, I believe we should have more criticism, and it should be sharp and well-informed. But my real complaint is that nowadays, what we see isn’t real criticism,” he said.

“Genuine criticism requires thorough study, in-depth research, and careful analysis. It demands finding the truth from falsehoods. Today, people look for shortcuts, avoid proper research... Instead of identifying genuine weaknesses, they jump straight to accusations,” he said.

For a strong democracy, genuine criticism is necessary, PM Modi said. “Allegations benefit no one; they just cause unnecessary conflicts. That’s why I always welcome criticism openly. And whenever false accusations arise, I calmly continue serving my country with complete dedication.”

In an overarching three-hour-plus interview, PM Modi spoke of his childhood, recalling life at home and peppering it with multiple reminiscences—from fasting and poverty to lunching at the White House with U.S. President Barack Obama and leading a country of a billion-plus at the time of COVID-19.

During the podcast, there were also references to Pakistan, the war in Ukraine, his long working hours, and the way he makes his decisions.

Underscoring that both Ukraine and Russia must come to the negotiating table, he said, “The world has been grappling with a food, fuel, and fertiliser crisis. So, the global community should unite in the pursuit of peace. As for me, I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral. I have a stance, and that is peace. And peace is what I strive for.”

Talking of Pakistan, he said the country has “time and again decided to be at odds with India. They have waged a proxy war against us.

Don’t mistake this for ideology. What kind of ideology thrives on bloodshed and the export of terror? And we are not the sole victims of this menace. Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan.”

He said that every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal and hoped that wisdom would prevail upon the leadership in Islamabad to improve bilateral ties.

PM Modi recalled that he had specially invited his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014 with the hope that the two countries could turn a new leaf.

“Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he believed that even the people of Pakistan long for peace because they must also be tired of living in strife, unrest, and relentless terror, where even innocent children are killed and countless lives are destroyed.

He said his first attempt at improving bilateral relations was a gesture of goodwill.

“It was a diplomatic gesture unlike any in decades. The very people who once questioned my approach to foreign policy were taken aback when they learned I had invited all SAARC heads of state, and our then-President Pranab Mukherjee beautifully captured that historic gesture in his memoir,” he said.

“This was a testament to how clear and confident India’s foreign policy had become. This sent a clear message to the world about India’s commitment to peace and harmony, but we didn’t get the desired outcome,” PM Modi said.