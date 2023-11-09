Ethics panel recommends cancellation of Mahua Moitra’s LS membership: Sources

The Ethics Committee of the Parliament, examining the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, has recommended her disqualification from Lok Sabha, NDTV reported on Wednesday. The committee has also recommended that a “legal, intensive, institutional and time-bound investigation” be held into the entire matter.

The ethics panel has recommended the government to look into the money trail between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, sources close to the development told the media house.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha will meet on Thursday

to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegations. The committee is likely to take a grim view of the charges against Moitra, more so after she accused its chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting before walking out in a rage along with opposition members.

There are indications that the committee may make a recommendation against Moitra in its report to Speaker Birla amid a possibility of dissent notes from opposition members.

Sources said the committee is also expected to underline its unhappiness at the conduct of some opposition members during its proceedings and make a mention of it in its recommendations to the House.

They said the committee may make recommendation against BSP member Danish Ali, who was loudest in his attack on Sonkar’s “indecent and personal” questions to Moitra.

Sonkar had described the conduct of members like Danish Ali and JD (U)’s Giridhari Yadav unethical.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from BSP, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, CPI(M) and JDU.

So far, the draft report has not been circulated to the members of the committee, sources in the opposition said.

Congress sources said its members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Vaithilingam will submit dissent notes. BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali is also set to submit his dissent note.

All five opposition members who attended the November 2 meeting walked out of the proceedings, alleging that Sonkar asked personal and indecent questions to her regarding her travels, hotel stay and telephone calls.

In a related but separate development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday that the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Mahua Moitra for alleged corruption.

However, there was no official confirmation about the anti-corruption body ordering a CBI probe against Moitra.

“On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security,” Dubey said in a post on X. His comment was in Hindi.

In an apparent reaction to Dubey’s comment, Moitra said the CBI should first file an FIR to probe the alleged coal scam by the Adani Group.

Moitra posted on X, “For the media calling me- my answer: 1.CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI-owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with the Home Minister office’s clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes.”

