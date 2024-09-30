EOW issues second summons to CEO of BookMyShow parent company amid Coldplay concert ticket black marketing

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has issued a second summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, and the company's technical lead. This comes after they missed their appointment with the agency on Saturday in connection with allegations of black marketing for tickets to the upcoming Coldplay concert. A senior official from the EOW confirmed that the new summons was issued on Sunday, directing them to appear for questioning on Monday. This questioning is part of a preliminary inquiry being conducted by the agency, during which they will also be asked to provide statements. Sources indicate that Hemrajani and the technical head are expected to report to the EOW office located at the Mumbai police headquarters near Crawford Market.

The investigation began after advocate Amit Vyas lodged a complaint with the EOW on September 23, alleging ticket scalping related to the Coldplay concert scheduled for January 2025. Vyas, among many fans unable to secure tickets, named 23 individuals and organizations in his complaint, including Big Tree Entertainment and Hemrajani, the company behind BookMyShow, where the tickets were sold. In his complaint, Vyas has requested the EOW to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused for allegedly colluding to misappropriate Coldplay ticket sales. He asserts that this fraudulent scheme has resulted in significant losses for him and the wider community of Coldplay fans. The band is set to perform at D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. The rush for tickets has led to a social media frenzy, with many fans expressing frustration after being unable to secure their spots following long waits in virtual queues on BookMyShow.